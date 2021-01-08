Threat of repeated avalanche collapse at Norilsk ski resort exists, says source

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. There is a threat of a repeated avalanche collapse in the area of Gora Otdelnaya (Separated Mountain) ski resort in Norilsk where houses were snowed in earlier on Friday, a source in emergency services told TASS.

"The threat of a repeated avalanche collapse currently exists. All security measures are being taken," the source said.

An avalanche collapsed in the area of Gora Otdelnaya ski resort in Norilsk at 8:30 pm Moscow time. Five houses with preliminarily five people, including two kids, were snowed in. A source in press service of the regional office of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said later that people could have only been in one out of five avalanched houses. A source in emergency services told TASS that a family with kids was staying in it.