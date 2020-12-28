Four suspected Islamic State members arrested in Dagestan, says source

MAKHACHKALA, December 28. /TASS/. Makhachkala’s Sovetsky District Court has ordered the arrest of four residents of Dagestan suspected of being members of the Islamic State (IS) terror group (outlawed in Russia), a source in Dagestan’s law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"The suspects were arrested until February 25, 2021, at the request of investigators," the source said.

On Saturday, the Public Relations Center of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) informed TASS that on December 25, the FSB, together with the Russian Interior Ministry, had thwarted preparations for a terror attack in Makhachkala. Four IS cell members were apprehended.