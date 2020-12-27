Three people killed, three wounded after shooting in Illinois, AP reports

NEW YORK, December 27. /TASS/. At least three people were killed in shooting in Rockford, Illinois in the US, the Associated Press news agency reported on Saturday.

According to local law enforcement, as a result of a shooting at a local bowling alley, three people were killed and three were injured. According to the Twitter account of a local police precinct, a sole suspect was detained.

NBC news channel specified, citing a source in law enforcement, that the shooting took place both indoors and outside. The exact causes of the incident are being determined, however, the law enforcement thinks that the shooting incident was not premeditated.