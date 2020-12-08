One Estonian citizen, two Russians sentenced for smuggling 24 kg of drugs

ST. PETERSBURG, December 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Leningrad District court sentenced one Estonian citizen and two Russians for prison terms between 10 and 17 years for smuggling 24 kilograms of drugs from the Netherlands, the regional Prosecutor’s Office told TASS Tuesday.

"The court agreed with the state plaintiff - regional prosecutor Boris Markov - and sentenced the men to between 10 and 17 years in prison," office representative said.

In particular, the Estonian national was sentenced to 17 years, while his Russian accomplices were sentenced to 10 and 16 years. All three were found guilty of "drug smuggling on an especially large scale" and "attempted sale of drugs on an especially large scale."

The convicts were apprehended by the Leningrad District police in 2019, after they smuggled 24 kilos of drugs from the Netherlands through the Estonian border. They planned to sell the forbidden substances.