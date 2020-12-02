Man gets suspended sentence for posting Hitler’s photo during Russian patriotic event

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. A resident of central Russia’s Tatarstan Region, Mohammad El-Ayubi, was given a one-year suspended sentence and a $2,000 fine for posting a photo of Adolf Hitler during a Russian patriotic event,"The Immortal Regiment Online," the Supreme Court’s press service told TASS.

"A one-year suspended sentence and a fine of 150,000 rubles ($2,000)," a spokesperson said.

Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko stated that on May 4, 2020 El-Ayubi sent Hitler’s photo to the "Bank of Memory" website using a social media app.

The man’s goal was to put this photo in the same row with the veterans and home front workers of World War II during the massive civil event in Russia held online this year.

During the search of the defendant’s house, police found that El-Ayubi had been growing drug-containing plants for several months.

The man claimed that he had sympathies for Hitler, and he grew plants containing drugs for personal use. During the preliminary investigation, El-Ayubi pleaded guilty and publicly apologized.