Armed man takes nine people hostage in Tbilisi

TBILISI, November 20. /TASS/. An armed man has taken nine people hostage in the office of a payday loan company in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, head of the Georgian Interior Ministry’s Patrol Police Vazha Siradze told reporters.
"According to information available to us, an armed man is holding nine people hostage there," he said.
A criminal case has been opened over robbery and unlawful acquisition, possession and transfer of firearms.
According to Georgia’s Imedi TV channel, an armed man broke into the company’s office earlier on Friday.