Some 300 people dealing with aftermath of crude oil train derailment near Vladimir

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Nearly 300 people are dealing with the aftermath of an accident when 35 carriages of a freight train with crude oil derailed near Vladimir, central Russia, the Emergencies Ministry reported on its website.

The area of the slick at the site of the oil spill after tank cars came off the tracks reached 12,500 square meters. Specialists of the Emergencies Ministry’s regional department used foam to prevent a fire.

"A task force of 274 people and 46 pieces of equipment is working at the [accident] site, including 78 personnel of the Russian Emergencies Ministry and 21 pieces of equipment," the statement said.

On Monday, a freight train carrying crude oil derailed on the 238th km of the Gorkovskaya railroad. One person was killed. A criminal case was opened into violating safety rules resulting in the death of a person by negligence.