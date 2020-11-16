Thirty tank cars go off rails in Russian Vladimir Region killing one

VLADIMIR, November 16./TASS/. A man injured when 30 tank cars with fuel oil went off the rails in Russia’s Vladimir Region died as he was being rushed to hospital, the chief physician of the central clinic in the region’s city of Kovrov, Anton Zinchenko, told TASS on Monday.

"The man died in the ambulance car on the way to the hospital," he said. Earlier reports said he was in critical condition.

The emergencies ministry received information about a freight train derailing in the Vladimir Region at 14:42 Moscow time on Monday. The freight train of 54 fuel oil tank cars was traveling from the Nizhny Novgorod Region to the Leningrad Region. Fuel oil spilled from six tank cars, the press service of the region’s office of the Ministry for Emergency Situations said. The incident did not trigger fire, it added.