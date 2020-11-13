Network of underground weapon workshops exposed in 16 regions of Russia

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has eliminated a network of underground weapon workshops in 16 regions of the country and arrested 27 suspects.

The FSB’s Public Relations Center said the clandestine network restored combat parameters of civilian weapons for their subsequent sale.

FSB operatives seized 127 firearms of domestic and foreign manufacture, such as an RPD machine-gun, AK-74, AKMS and AKS-74 automatic rifles, Kedr, PPSh, PPS and Uzi submachine guns and also rifles, carbines, shotguns, pistols and revolvers, 171 hand grenades, 15 kilograms of explosives and 24,000 cartridges.