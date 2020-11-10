Putin observes a moment of silence for pilots of downed Russian helicopter

"Yesterday, two our comrades died in a tragic incident, the pilots serving at the Russian military base in Armenia - Major Ishchuk Yuri Viktorovich, the aircrew commander, and Senior Lieutenant Fedin Roman Vasilyevich," Putin told the session.

SOCHI, November 10./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the participants in a meeting chaired by the president observed a moment of silence for pilots of a Mi-24 helicopter downed over Armenia on Monday.

"Let us observe a moment of silence for them," Putin said addressing the meeting. He added that a system operator pilot had been injured. "Let us wish him the soonest recovery," the president said.

A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was downed over Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan on Monday. Two crew members were killed and another one was injured. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry later claimed responsibility for the crash, informing that its Armed Forces had downed the Russian helicopter by mistake and offered to pay damages.

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan in a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin offered an apology over the downing of the helicopter and confirmed that Baku was ready to pay compensation as well as to investigate the incident. In addition, the Azeri leader vowed to punish those responsible.