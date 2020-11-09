Baku says those guilty of downing Russian helicopter will be punished

TASS, November 10. Azerbaijan assured Moscow that the incident with the downed Russian helicopter will be quickly investigated and those guilty will be punished, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on its official Telegram channel.

"We view positively the fact that Baku immediately acknowledged its guilt. We also take note of the Azerbaijani side’s pledge given to us that an investigation into this incident will be carried out quickly and those guilty will be punished," the ministry said.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry informed that a Russian Mi-24 helicopter had been downed over Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan. Two crew members were killed and another one was injured. According to the ministry, the helicopter was shot down from a man-portable air-defense system outside the Nagorno-Karabakh combat actions zone. Azerbaijan later claimed responsibility for the crash, informing that its Armed Forces downed the Russian helicopter by mistake and offering to pay damages.