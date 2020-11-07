Building of Azerbaijan consulate attacked in Kharkov

BAKU, November 7. /TASS/. Unknown attackers fired at the building of the consulate of Azerbaijan in Kharkov on Saturday night, press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

"Six shots were fired at the doors and windows of the consulate building. There were no casualties," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan noted that, according to the data from CCTV cameras, there were two attackers. The Kharkov police opened a criminal investigation into the attack, the department added.

"Currently, the police are taking measures to identify the people involved in the crime," the press service said.