VIENNA, November 2. /TASS/. Fire has been opened in central Vienna on Monday, several people are injured, the Vienna police reported Monday.

"Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - KEEP AWAY from all public places or public Transport," the police wrote on Twitter, asking people not to share any photos or videos.

Large special forces units are working at the site. Austria’s Kronen Zeitung reports that an attacker detonated himself using an explosive device.

The Austrian Interior Ministry does not rule out a terror attack near a synagogue in Vienna, the Austrian News Agency reported, citing the ministry.

According to unconfirmed media reports, a synagogue could have been targeted by the attack. One of the attackers is either eliminated or detained.

Seven people could have been killed in a shooting in downtown Vienna, Austria’s OE24 TV reported Monday.

"The police do not rule out that seven people could be dead in the shooting," the channel noted.

According to the channel, several people could have opened fire.

