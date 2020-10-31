Death toll reaches 37 in earthquake that rocked west Turkey - Erdogan

ANKARA, October 31. At least 37 people were killed and 885 injured in the deadly earthquake that hit the Izmir province in western Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters, when visiting Izmir on Saturday.

"As of now, we know about 37 casualties, while 885 more have been injured. At least 103 injured people have been rescued from under the rubble," the president said on Turkish TV.

According to Erdogan, 35 mobile stations were dispatched to Izmir and 25 of them have already been put up to provide assistance to the injured. The government plans to allocate 24 million Turkish lira (over $2.8mln) to restore the region after the disaster.

The 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck in the Aegean Sea some 19 kilometers northeast off Samos Island on Friday, the tremors were felt in Athens and Istanbul. At least 20 buildings collapsed in Izmir after the earthquake. The Greek town of Neon Karlovasi also reported about destruction.