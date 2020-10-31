At least 20 killed, almost 800 injured in Turkish earthquake — rescuers

ANKARA, October 31. /TASS/. At least 20 people were killed and almost 800 were injured as a result of a powerful earthquake that struck Turkey’s western province of Izmir on Friday, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said on Saturday.

As a result of the earthquake in Turkey, the death toll has risen to 20, and the number of those injuried - to 786," the governmental agency said in a statement.

According to the governmental agency’s previous bulletin, 17 people were killed and 709 injured in the disaster.

The earthquake of a magnitude of 6.7 occurred on Friday in the sea 19 kilometers to the northeast of the island of Samos, it was felt in Athens and Istanbul. Shocks led to a destruction of at least 20 houses in Turkey’s Izmir, some buildings in the Greek town of Neon Karlovasi were also destroyed. Rescuers are sifting through the rubble looking for survivors. There have been casualties, hundreds of people were injured. At least 70 people have already been rescued from the rubble.