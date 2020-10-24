Crew on blast-hit tanker in Sea of Azov are Russian sailors - source

KRASNODAR, October 25. /TASS/. All the members of the crew on the tanker hit by an explosion in the Sea of Azov are Russian nationals, a source in the shipping industry told TASS on Saturday.

"There was a Russian crew onboard," he said.

In the meantime, a source with the emergency services told TASS that the search area for the sailors who had fallen overboard was widened.

"The searches for the missing crew members will not be suspended until the morning. Under the procedure, the search area has been widened," he said.

On Saturday evening, at about 19.00, there was an explosion on the oil tanker General Azi Aslanov sailing under the Russian flag from the Kavkaz port to Rostov-on-Don without a cargo. There were 13 crew onboard. Ten of them were rescued. A search and rescue operation is underway for the three missing sailors.