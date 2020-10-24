Sailors rescued from blast-hit tanker in Sea of Azov in satisfactory condition - source

KRASNODAR, October 24. /TASS/. The sailors rescued from the General Azi Aslanov where there was an explosion in the Sea of Azov are in satisfactory condition and do not need medical assistance, a source from emergency services of the Krasnodar Region told TASS on Saturday.

"The rescued [sailors’] condition is satisfactory and they do not need medical interference," he said adding that the captain was being questioned to establish the causes of the accident.

At about 19.00 on Saturday, the Palmali-owned General Azi Aslanov oil tanker flying the Russian flag was sailing without a cargo in the Sea of Azov. The Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport reported that there was an explosion in the ballast compartment and the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported about a fire. The tanker was sailing from the Kavkaz port to Rostov-on-Don. There were 13 crew onboard. Of those, six were rescued, four are still onboard and three more were reported missing. Three rescue vessels are heading to the tanker. The Bratsk ship which was sailing by is on the site. The tanker passed through the Kerch Strait. The emergency could have been caused by safety violations or hot work.