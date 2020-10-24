Safety violations may cause tanker explosion in Sea of Azov

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. The explosion on a tanker in the Sea of Azov might have been caused by safety violations or hot work, a spokesperson for the emergencies services told TASS on Saturday.

"The cause is being investigated. According to a preliminary version, the emergency could have been caused by safety violations or hot work. The tanker was empty," the source said adding that residual fuel vapor had exploded.

"The tanker was sailing from the port of Kavkaz to the port of Rostov-on-Don. The crew of 13 were aboard. Six were rescued, four remain on board and three overboard," the Emergencies Ministry said.

According to the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport, ten people have been rescued and three more are missing. Three rescue vessels are heading to the site.