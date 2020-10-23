Moscow Region court sentences student to 6 years for attempted classmates shooting

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The Moscow Region’s Zaraysk sentence Boris Banin, a student of Lukhovitsy College of Agriculture and Industry, who planned an attack on his classmates, to six years in prison, the court press service said.

"By ruling of the Zaraysk city court, Boris Banin found guilty of attempted murder of two or more people. He is sentence to six years in penal colony and restriction of freedom for one year," the press service said.

The court determined that Banin planned to shoot his classmates and one teacher during classes. A Makarov pistol has been found on him during apprehension.

A TASS source in the law enforcement told TASS that Banin was born in Serebryanye Prudi, studied in Zaraysk and lived in a dormitory there. According to the source, Banin had constant conflicts with his neighbors, who beat him several times. Those were his intended targets, as well as a teacher who also had conflicts with Banin.