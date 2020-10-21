Bomb threat reported at Moscow’s State Kremlin Palace, says source

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Moscow’s State Kremlin Palace has received an anonymous bomb threat, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"The State Kremlin Palace’s call center received an anonymous email about a bomb in the building. The Federal Protective Service has launched a probe," the source said.

Bomb threats began pouring into numerous Russian cities in November 2019. Anonymous individuals have been sending e-mails containing warnings about possible explosions in courts, schools, shopping centers, stores and universities. Since March, those threats also have been targeting airplanes. Not a single one of them has been confirmed. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported blocking five foreign resources, which were a source of thousands of false bomb threats.