Russian woman poisoned with arsenic, lead, cadmium in restaurant in Cuba

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Moscow detectives have launched an attempted murder investigation after a 53-year-old Russian woman was poisoned with arsenic, lead and cadmium in a restaurant in Cuba, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"An attempt to poison a 53-year-old Russian woman by adding arsenic, lead and cadmium to black cumin oil was made in the Nazdorovie restaurant in Havana," the source said.

In the meantime, a source close to the victim explained that the oil was not prepared in the restaurant. The perpetrator had mixed the oil with poisonous substances in a rented house and was carrying it on him everywhere.

"The oil was not from the restaurant. That person brought it with him," the source said.

Moreover, the man knew for sure that the woman would come to that restaurant and that she regularly adds black cumin oil to her food.

The woman survived the poisoning attack, but consequently developed cancer. Moscow investigators opened a criminal case investigating an attempted murder.