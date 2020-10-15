Wildfire area in Saratov Region increases two-fold over 24 hours

SARATOV, October 15. /TASS/. About 35 hectares of forest are on fire in the Saratov Region, the area of wildfires has more than doubled over the past 24 hours, the press service of the Saratov Main Regional Directorate of the Emergencies Ministry reported.

Earlier, head of the department of forest recovery, protection and preservation of the regional Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment Maksim Sheptalov reported that three forest fires with the total area of 14 hectares were being extinguished in the Saratov region. The woods were on fire in the Krasnoarmeysky, Yekaterinovsky, and Saratovsky districts.

"Currently two forest fires are active. In the Yekaterinovsky district the wildfire area is 30 hectares. And in the Volsky district the area on fire is 5 hectares, the fire is localized," the statement made public by the press service said.

There are no casualties, nor injuries, no populated localities are threatened.