Number of people injured in explosions near Ryazan climbs to 13

TASS, October 8. The number of people injured in explosions at an ammunition depot in Russia’s Ryazan Region has climbed to 13, the regional government’s press service reported on Thursday.
"Thirteen people were injured," the press service said.
It noted that ten people were at the Skopin Inter-District Medical Center, while three patients were in a hospital in Ryazhsk.
On Wednesday afternoon, a fire broke out at a military unit in the Ryazan Region, which resulted in munition explosions. More than 2,300 people have been evacuated from 14 nearby settlements within a five-kilometer radius, over 20 buildings were burned down in two populated areas. A criminal case has been opened. A state of emergency has been declared in the region.