Intensity of explosions in warehouse near Ryazan drops to one per minute — source

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. The intensity of ammunition explosions at a military depot in Russia’s Ryazan Region has dropped to one per minute, a source in the emergency services told TASS.

"Now there is one [explosion] per minute. According to data obtained at 06:00 Moscow time, there were three explosions per minute," he said.

According to the source, efforts to extinguish the fire at the military depot itself have been suspended because of explosions, work is in progress along the perimeter of the arsenal.

On Wednesday afternoon, a fire broke out at a military unit in the Ryazan Region, which resulted in munition explosions. More than 2,300 people have been evacuated from 14 nearby settlements within a five-kilometer radius, over 20 buildings were burned down in two populated areas. A criminal case has been opened. A state of emergency has been declared in the region.