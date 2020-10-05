OPCW ready to send experts to Russia to investigate Navalny case

The OPCW confirmed that it received Russia’s proposal on October 1 to review possibility of dispatching an expert mission to the country to cooperate with Russian colleagues on Navalny incident. OPCW Director General Fernando Arias responded to the request with a letter addressed to Russia’s permanent envoy to the organization. The letter noted, "the Technical Secretariat is ready to provide the requested expertise and that a team of experts could be deployed on short notice."

THE HAGUE, October 5. /TASS/.

Arias also asked for clarifications regarding the kind of help Moscow is expecting in accordance with the Chemical Weapons Convention and decisions of the OPCW leadership bodies. Moreover, he thanked Russia for "its trust in the Technical Secretariat’s independence and expertise to assist States Parties in their implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and to determine the circumstances surrounding allegations of chemical weapons use."

Navalny was rushed to a local hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after collapsing on a Moscow-bound flight from Tomsk. He fell into a coma and was put on a ventilator in an intensive care unit. On August 22, he was airlifted to Berlin and admitted to the Charite hospital.

On September 2, Berlin claimed that having examined Navalny’s test samples, German government toxicologists had come to the conclusion that the blogger had been affected by a toxic agent belonging to the Novichok family.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was ready for comprehensive cooperation with Germany. He pointed out that no poisonous substances had been detected in Navalny’s system prior to his transfer to Berlin.