Water pollution near Kamchatka shores unlikely due to oil spill, says WWF Russia

"Such damage can hardly be the result of a storm or water area pollution by oil products," Director of business environment responsibility program of the fund Alexei Knizhnikov says, cited in the statement.

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The mass mortality of sea life near the Kamchatka shore is unlikely to be related to petroleum products pollution or a storm, press service of WWF Russia told TASS on Monday.

Pollution by a certain substances soluble in water is the case in point with "high probability," the expert says. This version is supported by bottom organisms affected in particular and by symptoms found with surfers, he noted.

"Considering that bottom-living species of animals and plants are brought ashore in large quantities, a preliminary conclusion can be made that the whole depth is polluted, rather than the surface water layer as it will be the case with oil products spill," Knizhnikov adds.

It is early to judge the scale and potential consequences so far and there is a need to wait for results of expert examinations, the expert adds.

Specialists have earlier detected the excess phenol and oil products contacted in the coastal zone in the area of the Khalaktyrsky Beach in Kamchatka, where a large-scale discharge of aquatic animals to the shore was found. The pollution was later identified in three other areas of the Avacha Bay, and facts of sea habitat death were found in three bays.