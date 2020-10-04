Single-seat plane crash lands in Penza region, pilot dies

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. A single-seat light plane crash landed in the Penza region, the pilot has died, a spokesman for the Volga region transport prosecutor’s office said on Sunday.

According to the spokesman, a probe has been launched.

The accident occurred at about 15:00 Moscow time in the Penza region’s Nikolsky district.

According to the Volga region transport investigation department of the Russian Investigative Committee, the place crash landed in a forest.

Meanwhile, a source in the local emergencies services told TASS the pilot had notified relevant services about the flight. The plane was to spray chemicals on fields.