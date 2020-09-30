Seven injured in Wisconsin shooting - AP

NEW YORK, October 1. /TASS/. At least seven people have been wounded in a shooting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Wednesday, Associated Press reports.

According to the agency, an unidentified person opened fire at a funeral procession of around 100 people. They gathered near a funeral home as they were preparing to attend a laying ceremony for Braxton Taylor who was killed at the age of 26 in a shooting in mid-September. Associated Press notes that the people’s lives are not in danger.

The police are looking for the shooter. It is yet to be identified whether the incident is related to Taylor’s death.