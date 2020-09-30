Six inmates escaping from jail in Russia’s Dagestan captured

MOSCOW, September 30./TASS/. Six inmates who fled a penal colony in Russia’s North Caucasus Region of Dagestan have been detained, the press office of the Federal Penitentiary Service told TASS on Wednesday.

The press bureau also said that the head of the penitentiary service, Alexander Kalashnikov, had made an emergency working trip to the service’s regional office. "He held a session with the leadership of the department" over the developments, it added.

Six convicts escaped from a penal colony in Dagestan’s Shamkhal settlement overnight to September 23. According to the regional penal service, they tunneled their way out of the prison. Four of them were sentenced to long prison terms for drug-related crimes, and two others - for homicide.