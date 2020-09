MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Police have detained about seven protesters who were taking part in a rally against the recognition of Alexander Lukashenko as president of Belarus outside the country’s embassy in Moscow, TASS reported from the scene on Saturday.

About 150 people picketed outside the diplomatic mission, most of them were holding placards.

Some of the detainees were released after ID checks.

Protesters have been gathering outside the embassy nearly every day since August 9.