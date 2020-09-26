Ukrainian rescuers end search effort at An-26 plane’s crash site near Kharkov

KIEV, September 26. /TASS/. Ukraine’s rescuers have ended a search effort at the crash site of the An-26 military transport plane in the northeastern Kharkov region after the bodies of three more cadets were found on Saturday, Ukraine 24 TV channel reported.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service earlier announced that the search for three people was underway at the crash site. The bodies of 22 victims were discovered after the crash and two others were injured.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor-General’s Office reported on Friday that 25 out of 27 people onboard the plane were killed. Two cadets managed to jump out of the plane, but they sustained injuries to about 90% of body surface, Kharkov Region Governor Alexei Kucher said.

An An-26 military transport plane crashed in the Chuguyev district of northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkov region during a landing approach late on September 25. A total of 27 people were onboard the plane. Apart from the crew, the plane had cadets of the Ivan Kozhedub National Air Force University on board, and was performing a training flight. Two injured cadets are in hospital in grave condition. A criminal case was launched into violation of flights’ safety rules.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced that he would come to Kharkov on Saturday and demanded that a thorough investigation into the tragedy be carried out.