Second suspect in Paris passer-by attack apprehended, reports say

PARIS, September 25. /TASS/. The second suspect in a knife attack on passers-by near the former office of the French satirical weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo has been apprehended by a group of railroad workers near Richard-Lenoir Paris metro station in the 11th arrondissement of the city, France Info radio reported Friday.

Earlier, the police detained the first suspect in the Place de la Bastille. Police officers saw a person in the crowd whose clothes were stained with blood.

The Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office is treating the case as an attempted murder. However, the French prosecution’s terrorist department joined the investigation.

The incident occurred at two streets adjacent to the building which was previously used as the Charlie Hebdo office that came to be tragically known to the word after a terrorist attack in January 2015. Two people were injured, one of them is in serious condition.