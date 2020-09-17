Four people died in a fire in a private drug rehab in Krasnoyarsk

KRASNOYARSK, September 17. /TASS/. Four people died and two were injured in a fire in a private drug rehab center in Krasnoyarsk, the press service of the regional department of the Emergency Situations Ministry told reporters on Thursday.

At 03:46 (11:46 pm Moscow time), the department received information about a fire in the Chisty Gorod private drug rehab, located at the Prospect mira (avenue) in Krasnoyarsk.

"As a result of the fire, according to preliminary data of the Investigative Committee, six people were injured, four of them died," the Emergencies Ministry said.

Upon the arrival of firefighters, it was established that the fire had occurred in an office on the first floor on an area of 10 square meters. Firefighters rescued six people, the premises are being checked for the presence of people, the flaming fire has been eliminated.

Sixteen people were rescued from the premises of the clinic, 12 people were evacuated from the entrance of a residential building, including one child.