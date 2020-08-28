Dagestan resident apprehended over creation of IS cell in Russia

MAKHACHKALA, August 28. /TASS/. Russian security agents apprehended a Makhachkala resident who sought to create an IS terror group cell in Russia. The suspect pledged his allegiance to the leadership of the group via Telegram, a source in Russia’s Dagestan told TASS Friday.

"Makhachkala resident Gadji Gadjiev, born 2002, recorded and sent a video address to the IS leader in a restricted Telegram chat, pledging his allegiance to this organization. During his apprehension, a traumatic gun, refurbished for lethal ammo and loaded with 9mm rounds, as well as a hunting knife, were discovered on him," the source said.

According to the source, the apprehended suspect admitted an attempt to create an IS cell in Makhachkala, the Republic of Dagestan, to conduct terror-related crimes.

"In a bid to prepare terror-related crimes, [the suspect] gathered information on police officers, studied improvised explosive devices blueprints and purchased components for their assembly. He also rented a garage, where he stockpiled IED components, and set up a cache on Mount Tarki-Tau in Makhachkala," the source said.

The investigators initiated criminal proceedings over charges of partaking in a terror cell, partaking in training for terror activity, and assistance in terror activity.