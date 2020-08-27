Russian Embassy checks reports about apprehension of journalists in Minsk

In the meantime, Belarusian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova claimed in her Telegram channel that the police did not apprehend journalists on the Svobody Square, and that the journalists were taken to the Oktyabrskoye District Police Directorate for papers check.

"Today, the journalists were delivered (not apprehended) to the Oktyabrskoye District Police Directorate of Minsk for inspection of papers that confirm the legality of their professional activities. Journalists of registered media and foreign journalists, accredited at the Foreign Ministry, will be released," the spokeswoman said.

A group of journalists, including TASS photo reporter Sergey Bobylev, was apprehended in Minsk Thursday as they covered the protest on the Svobody Square. Bobylev, who has official accreditation of the Foreign Ministry, contacted TASS and disclosed that he and a number of other journalists were put on a bus by the police officers. The police claimed that the journalists were apprehended for "papers inspections.".