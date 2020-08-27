Journalists in Minsk 'not detained', taken to police precinct for document check- ministry

MOSCOW, August 27./TASS/. Police did not detain journalists near Independent Square in Minsk, they were brought to a district directorate of internal affairs to have their documents checked, Interior Ministry Spokesperson Olga Chemodanova wrote on the Telegram channel.
"Today, journalists were taken (not detained) to the Oktyabrskoye District Directorate of Internal Affairs in Minsk to check the documents confirming legitimacy of their professional activity," she said. "The journalists of the registered media outlets as well as the foreign journalists accredited at the Foreign Ministry will be released," the report said.