Police conduct searches over 1bln rubles theft via ISS electronics shipments, says source

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Officers of the economic police conducted searches at a number of former manages of the Energia Rocket and Space Corporation (a Roscosmos subsidiary), as well as at a senior representative of Istok Research and Production Corporation (a Rostec subsidiary), over misappropriation of 1 billion rubles during shipment of electronic components for the International Space Station module, a source in law enforcement told TASS Wednesday.

"We are talking about theft of 1 billion rubles from shipment of electronic components for the Science Power Platform of the International Space Station via front companies," the source said.