MAGAS, August 26. /TASS/. A militant was killed in a special operation in a forest in Ingushetia, in Russia’s North Caucasus, a source in the republic’s law enforcement agencies told TASS on Wednesday.

Security forces eliminate two militants in counter-terror operation in Ingushetia

"One militant was eliminated," the source said.

The special operation was carried out on Wednesday morning near the village of Ali-Yurt, in the Nazran Region.

Another suspected militant has fled the scene and a search effort for him is underway.