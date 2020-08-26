Three dead, five injured as bus and truck crashed in Russia’s Kalmykia

TASS, August 26. An accident took place on a highway in Russia’s Kalmykia Region in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving three people dead and five more injured, the regional branch of the Russian emergency ministry reported.

"A Kamaz truck and a passenger bus en route from Makhachkala to Moscow crashed into each other (there were 45 people in the bus). The accident left three people dead and five more injured," the statement reads.

The accident took place at around 02:25 Moscow time.

"All five injured people are taken to hospital. Four of them have light injuries, one has medium severity injuries. There is no one in ICU," the office told TASS.