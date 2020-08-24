Navalny remains unconscious, still in coma, attorney says

"The cause of Alexei’s absence is known. He had been transported to Germany, to a clinic, where he is currently located. He hasn’t regained consciousness yet. It is impossible to get in touch with him because he is in a coma," the defense attorney said. She specified that she receives information on Navalny’s condition from his spouse.

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russian blogger Alexei Navalny has not regained consciousness and is still in a coma in a German clinic, Olga Mikhailova, one of his attorneys reported on Monday at the Moscow city court, where the complaint on the duration of the review of the criminal case against the blogger charged with slandering a war veteran is being heard.

For this reason the court has postponed the hearing until September 14, 15:00 Moscow time.

Navalny had been charged with the crime under part 2, Article 128.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (slanderous statements in a public address, publicly displayed work, or in media outlets). He pled not guilty. On August 3, Moscow’s Presnensky district court limited the review duration of the criminal case for the blogger and his attorneys.

As it had been reported earlier, investigators imposed travel restrictions on Navalny. The case has been launched after Navalny commented on the Russia Today TV channel’s Twitter video on the approval of amendments to the Russian constitution by community activists. In his commentary the blogger made negative remarks about the video participants, including Ignat Artyomenko, a veteran of the Great Patriotic war.

On August 20, the plane carrying Navalny from Tomsk to Moscow made an emergency landing in Omsk after he suddenly felt ill mid-flight. He has been hospitalized and was in a coma. Earlier reports said that he had been connected to a lung ventilator. On August 22, Navalny was transported by plane from Omsk to Germany.