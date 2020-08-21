Rescuers at the site of house fire in Yaroslavl warn about a threat of slabs collapsing

YAROSLAVL, August 22. /TASS/. The rescuers working at the site of the residential building in Yaroslavl, where a household gas explosion took place have warned about a threat of slabs collapsing. Oleg Bocharov, head of the Emergency Ministry’s department for the Yaroslavl region told reporters that the threat of collapse of the slabs on the sixth floor of the building complicates the cleanup of the rubble in the house.

"The floor of the sixth floor collapsed, and the structures collapsed on the first floor. It turned out to be such a compressed blockage. There is a danger of the hanging slabs falling from the sixth floor. Therefore, this threat complicates the cleanup of debris," he said.

According to him, at present, the debris is being cleaned up manually, minutes of silence are announced, and a dog team is working. Until the end of these works, the area around the house will be cordoned off. It is expected that on Saturday the residents of the house will be able to collect personal belongings, animals and documents from apartments.

"After receiving information from the [Emergency Situations] Commission, the schedule of either the restoration of the house or its demolition will be defined," the head of the Emergency Situations Ministry for the region added.

The household gas explosion on Friday evening sent structures from the sixth to the ground floors collapsing. According to the latest update, one person was killed and four other were injured. A woman and a child are still under the debris. According to a source in the law enforcement agencies, the blast might have been caused by a gas leak.

A criminal case was opened on charges of rendering services not meeting safety requirements.