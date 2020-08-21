Structures collapse between 2nd and 6th floors in household gas blast in Yaroslavl

MOSCOW, August 21./TASS/. Structures collapsed between the second and sixth floors of a residential building in the Volga River city of Yaroslavl, rocked by a household gas explosion on Friday, an emergency source has told TASS.
"Different degree collapse of structures is recorded between the second and the sixth floor of a ten-story apartment building," the source said, adding that they were fully destroyed between the third and the fifth floors.
At least one person was killed and three were injured in the explosion, the source told TASS earlier. The emergencies services specified that gas exploded in an apartment on the fourth floor. Tenants are evacuated.
The building has 199 apartments. Response teams are working at the scene.