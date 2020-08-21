Transportation by plane poses danger to Navalny’s condition, medics say

The blogger’s family insists that Navalny be transported to Germany for examination and treatment. A flight from Nuremberg, ready to transport him to German medics has already arrived in Omsk.

OMSK, August 21. /TASS/. A medical conference concluded that a flight might pose danger to blogger Alexey Navalny’s live, who is currently in coma in Omsk Ambulance Hospital number 1, the hospital’s chief medical officer Alexander Murakhovsky told journalists Friday.

"My colleagues, colleagues from Moscow, together with a large conference of specialists, concluded that there are too many risks, so [Navalny] cannot be transported anywhere. […] Considering he felt normal before boarding his plane, and abruptly felt bad in the air, there is a version that the pressure difference during the takeoff may become a trigger for worsening of the patient’s condition in a form of hemodynamic changes or seizure syndrome. Therefore, the conference concluded that the flight itself may become a risk for the patient’s life," Murakhovsky said.

According to the chief medic, Navalny’s medical condition is currently unstable and severe.

"This instability may only get bigger during takeoff and landing," the medic added, noting that the blogger’s condition slightly improved overall since his hospitalization.

On August 20, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh disclosed that Navalny’s plane, en route from Tomsk to Moscow, conducted an emergency landing in Omsk, because Navalny suddenly felt bad. The blogger was hospitalized, he is currently in coma. According to earlier report, he was put on a ventilator.