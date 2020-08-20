Navalny’s condition stabilized, no plans to transport him to Moscow

OMSK, August 20. /TASS/. Medical professionals have managed to stabilize the condition of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Anatoly Kalinichenko, Deputy Chief Physician of the Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1, told reporters on Thursday.
"So far, we have held several telemedical consultations with federal centers, with our country’s leading experts who are able to provide consultations regarding this patient. All of them think that all treatment and diagnostical efforts have been conducted correctly and to a full extent. The fact that we have managed to stabilize him, to get the current clinical picture, gives cause for cautious optimism regarding his prognosed state <…> so far, there are no plans [to relocate him]," Kalinichenko said.
The press service of the regional health ministry department informed that Navalny is currently in a natural coma. "Currently, the patient is in a natural coma, he is still on an artificial lung ventilation machine," the press service stated.
On Thursday morning, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said that the plane carrying the Russian blogger made an emergency landing in Omsk after he suddenly felt unwell in mid-flight. According to Yarmysh, Navalny only drank tea in the morning. She claimed that the blogger may have been poisoned.
The medical staff of the Omsk hospital informed that Navalny is currently in an intensive care unit receiving symptomatic treatment, his exact diagnosis is currently being established.