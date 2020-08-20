Former PM of Lebanon thanks Russia for aid after Beirut explosion

"They have discussed various current issues on the Russian-Lebanese agenda, including the social-economic situation in Lebanon that was aggravated after the devastating explosion at the Beirut port on August 4 of this year. Saad Hariri expressed deep gratitude for the cooperation provided by Russia when eliminating the consequences of this major catastrophe," the ministry stated.

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Former Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri thanked Russia for its aid in eliminating the consequences of the explosion at the Beirut port, the Russian Foreign Ministry informed on Thursday on the outcomes of the phone call between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and the Lebanese politician.

The Russian side expressed solidarity with the Lebanese people, reaffirming its support of Lebanon’s sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and domestic stability, the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

A powerful blast at a warehouse rocked the Beirut seaport area on August 4, sending a shockwave through residential neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital. According to Lebanon’s Interior Ministry, a fire was started by welding work and caused the detonation of more than 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, which had been stored in the port for six years after being seized by the customs service. As a result of the explosion, 178 people have died, about 6,000 have been injured, and dozens have been declared missing. Thousands of houses have been damaged in the explosion, with over 300,000 people left homeless. Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud told TASS that up to $15 bln is required to rebuild the damaged area in the city.

Russian emergency workers arrived in Beirut on August 5 to provide aid to those injured in the explosion and to take part in the rescue operation. They established a mobile hospital in the city. Russian rescuers pulled out 10 bodies from the rubble. On August 13, Russian and Lebanese officials signed an act terminating the work of Russian rescuers and medics in Beirut.