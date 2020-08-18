Militants involved in attacks on law enforcement neutralized in Russia’s Ingushetia

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Two militants involved in attacks on law enforcement officers have been eliminated in Russia’s Ingushetia, the information center of the National Antiterrorism Committee told TASS.

The militants behind the attacks on law enforcement forces were detected in the Sunzhensk District. They were blocked off in the mountainous regions in the forest. When offered to lay down their arms and surrender, they opened fire. "Two criminals were neutralized in the gunfire. According to information available, they were plotting a number of terrorist crimes," the committee said.

Assault rifles, pistols, a lot of ammunition for them and improvised explosive devices were found at the site.

The committee informed that there are no casualties among civilians or law enforcement forces. Investigations are ongoing.