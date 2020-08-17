Law enforcement officers, unidentified gunmen exchange fire in Ingushetia, says source

MAGAS, August 17./TASS/. Unidentified gunmen attacked a group of law enforcement officers near the settlement of Galashki in Ingushetia Region, Russia’s North Caucasus, a source from a region’s law enforcement agency has told TASS.

"A gunfight between law enforcement officers and unidentified people occurred late on Monday in the mountain-woody area near the settlement of Galashki," the source said without specifying officers of what precisely law enforcement agency had come under attack. "At the moment the territory is cordoned off," he added.

Another source from emergency services confirmed to TASS that an exchange of shots could be heard in the area of Galashki.

There were no immediate reports about casualties. TASS has no official confirmation to these reports as of yet.