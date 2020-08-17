No Russians injured in explosion during joint patrol in Syria’s Idlib

SARAQIB /Syria/, August 17. /TASS/. An unidentified ordnance exploded near the Turkish escort vehicle during the joint Russian-Turkish patrol in Syria’s Idlib. No Russian servicemen were injured, the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria reported Monday.

"An unidentified ordnance exploded next to a Turkish escort vehicle. There were no injuries among Russian servicemen," the Center said.

The incident took place during the 22nd joint Russian-Turkish patrol of the M-4 highway, connecting Aleppo and Latakia in the Idlib de-escalation zone. Today, it covered the entire route - from Ayn al-Habr to Trumba - for the third time.

"The joint patrol’s route was over 70 kilometers," the Reconciliation Center said.

The convoy was observed from air by Russian military drones. Besides, three Russian BTR-82A armored personnel carriers were involved from the Russian side. The sides communicated through the Joint Coordination Center.

The first joint Russian-Turkish patrol of the M-4 highway took place on March 15. The patrols take place in accordance with agreements, reached by the presidents of Russia and Turkey on March 5 in Moscow.