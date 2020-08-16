Three miners hospitalized, one died after rock fall - source

KEMEROVO, August 16. /TASS/. Three miners were hospitalized after the rock fall in the Erunakovskaya-8 mine in Novokuznetsk, press service of Kuzbass disaster medical center told TASS on Sunday. The fourth injured miner died, a TASS source in regional emergency services said.

"One individual died," the source said.

"Three injured individuals were hospitalized. One is in the medium severity condition, the second one in the grave condition, and the third one - in the very grave condition," the press service of the disaster medical center said.

The rockslide occurred in the mine on Saturday. The fall occurred "as a result of a seismic event," said Raspadskaya Company, the mine operator. Investigative authorities opened earlier a criminal case regarding the violation of safety requirement in the Erunakovskaya-8 mine.