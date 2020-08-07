Russia’s Emergencies Ministry rescuers pull three bodies from under rubble in Beirut

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Rescuers of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, while dismantling the rubble in the port of Beirut, found the bodies of three victims of the explosion, press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"On August 7, 2020, the search and rescue services of the Russian Emergencies Ministry found and recovered the bodies of three victims of the explosion that occurred on August 4 in Beirut," the press service said.

A powerful blast rocked the Beirut seaport area near the Lebanese Navy’s base on August 4, sending a shockwave through residential neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital. The shockwave destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings and cars, while more than 300,000 people were left without homes. Local authorities said the blast was caused by the detonation of more than 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, stored in the port after being confiscated by customs services in 2015. Lebanese authorities have detained 16 officials from the administration of Beirut’s seaport.